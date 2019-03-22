Bowen Seagulls ready to fly high

Bowen Seagulls start their 2019 campaign at Denison Park on Saturday.

Bowen Seagulls start their 2019 campaign at Denison Park on Saturday.

THE Bowen Seagulls are hoping their pre-season training will pay major dividends ahead of the new junior football season.

More than ten games of rugby league will be showcased this Saturday at Denison Park.

Eleven teams from Townsville and Burdekin will travel to Bowen in the hopes of securing a win on southern soil.

The Seagulls will welcome the challenge however as they look to open their 2019 campaign with a win on their home turf.

Bowen Seagulls secretary Monika Piggott said all the teams are travelling along nicely ahead of the opening round.

"We're looking really good,” she said.

"The Under 14s had a trial game where they won 64-4. The Under 13s won both their trial games and the Under 12s came away with wins as well.

"I think they'll go fantastic.”

Beginning at 9am, 11am games will be held throughout the day and into the afternoon.

The format will see the younger age groups take the field in the morning, followed by the older age groups later in the day.

Mrs Piggott said with the addition of new players, as well as former players who've returned from other clubs, the sides are well equipped to give their northern counterparts a run for their money.

She said the Under-13s and 14s will play full international rules which will include full contact and scrums.

"I think the scores on the trial game showed that we can compete against anyone,” she said.

"We've got new coaches in the Under-12s and the Under-14s who have both been fantastic.

"We've been training every Tuesday and Thursday night and they have all been training well and are looking really focused.”

Junior matches will kick-off from 9am and run until 4pm at Denison Park.

Canteen and bar facilities will be available all day.