Bowen service receives grant to provide transport ‘lifeline’

Bowen Flexi Care client Ray Halls and staff member Shannon Colquitt. The support service just scored funding from the QCoal Foundation. Photo: Contributed

Bowen Flexi Care client Ray Halls and staff member Shannon Colquitt. The support service just scored funding from the QCoal Foundation. Photo: Contributed

A Bowen support service has received a welcome boost, which will help them provide a “lifeline” to residents needing specialised transport to get out and about in the community.

Bowen Flexi Care was a recipient in the QCoal Foundation’s recent round of Community Growth Grants.

The grant has funded two wheelchair lifts along with 10 pelican boot sliders, which make it easier to get manual wheelchairs in and out of car boots.

Bowen Flexi Care general manager Faileen James said the equipment would increase opportunities for clients that needed specialised transport to get out and about in the community while ensuring their safety and that of the Bowen Flexi Care team.

More stories:

Bowen man battling meth addiction jailed for dual drug-drive

Daydream Island responds to influx of traveller criticism

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“Community transport provides a lifeline to many of our clients, enabling them to attend medical appointments, work, school, recreational activities and shopping,” she said.

“Accessible transport services also improve community interaction, inclusion and cohesion.

“These services are vital to people across the region, including individuals aged over 65, NDIS participants and those who may be otherwise disadvantaged by providing a safe, cost effective, accessible and reliable transport solution.”

Ms James said the team was aware there was a need for more accessible community transport in Bowen and the wider Whitsunday region.

“We’re actively working with the council and community stakeholders on how we can provide even greater support to those in need,” she said.

“We appreciate and thank QCoal Foundation for their ongoing support and recognition of the vital services we provide in our local community.”

Sarina Amendolia, Bowen Flexi Care president and treasurer Julian Gaffney and Tracie Dignan try out iPads after scoring funding for new technology a previous round of the QCoal Foundation's grants. Photo: Contributed

QCoal Foundation chief executive officer Sylvia Bhatia said the organisation was looking forward to watching the success of the accessible transport project.

“We’re pleased to be able to support Bowen Flexi Care to upgrade their wheelchair transportation to improve accessibility and provide the highest standards of safety for clients and staff across the Whitsunday region,“ Ms Bhatia said.

QCoal Foundation’s Community Grant Program encourages community-led initiatives to improve liveability, health and education in communities throughout regional and remote Queensland.

For more information click here.