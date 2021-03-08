Menu
A 50-year-old Bowen man suffered a bullet wound to the leg after someone fired a gun into a home.
Crime

Bowen shooter on the run as victim released from hospital

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
8th Mar 2021 5:47 PM
Detectives are calling for public help after a Bowen man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound as the shooter remains on the run.

A 50 year old had been inside the Whitsunday St home when shots were fired into the property by someone standing outside shortly after midnight on Sunday.

He was struck by a round and taken to Bowen Hospital with a non life-threatening leg injury and has since been released.

Others who had also been inside the home when the shooter fired the weapon were not injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed everyone who had been at the home was not helping police with their inquiries.

“Police are appealing for further public assistance and are urging anyone with information to contact them,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

