BOWEN SHOW: When to see fireworks, monster trucks tonight

IF YOU haven't already made it to the Bowen Show then tonight could be for you.

While many of the agricultural events are done and dusted, there's plenty of action at the showgrounds organised for the evening including a monster truck tug o' war.

The show will be officially open at 6pm tonight with a parade of vehicles, followed by motorcycle challenges and FMX world champion Brodie Carmichael.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the show was the perfect place to show-off the region's $450m horticulture industry.

"I'm talking the best tomatoes, capsicums beans and corn," Cr Wilcox said.

"There's a beautiful section, for the flowers, and arts and crafts and of course, my personal favourite, the cooking section."

Cr Willcox said revellers would find the finest scones, pikelets and fruit cake at the renowned show.

"I'm a bit of a cook myself, so I like to go and check that out," he said.

"I'm still waiting for someone to give me an official invitation to do some sampling."

Cr Willcox said it's not a show without a Dagwood dog.

"Dagwood dog every day of the week, with lots of sauce dripping down- hopefully not onto your shirt," he said.

Fireworks will top off the evening after an action packed line up with the highly anticipated display expected to light up the skies between 7.30 and 8pm.

Here's the line up for tonight;

6pm Official Opening

OFFICIAL PARADE OF VEHICLES including tow truck fire truck and sponsor trucks derby cars the lot

Event 1: Motorcycle challenge 6 laps

Event 2. Motorcycle Challenge 6 Laps

Event 3. FMX unleashed with World champion Brodie Carmichael

Event 4. Motorcycle All in Final 10 laps

Event 5. Dipsy and Tipsy the hilarious comedy Car show who can roll three times first

Event 6. Jet Car Introduction and hello with Firestorm Australia's Biggest Jet Van driven By Captain Flame

Event 7. Monster truck Hello and giveaway ride to the kid who screams the loudest

Event 8. Motorcycle Handicap Final 10 laps

Event 9. Monster tug o War

Event 10. FMX freestyle super show with the legend Brodie Carmichael

Event 11. Monster truck Freestyle

Event 12. Firestorm Car Melt Down and blast off Lights off

Event 13. Fireworks fire and light Pyro Musical spectacular (starting approx 7.30pm)

Event 14. Bowen Show Demolition Derby

Close of show

Entry fees;