Bowen sport club ‘ransacked’ for booze and cash

Bowen Bowls Club was broken into and ransacked. Photo Chris Chan

Booze and a large sum of cash was swiped from Bowen Bowls Club after the premises was ransacked at the weekend.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said one or more people broke into the club by opening a window in the toilet complex on Saturday night.

The club was ransacked and those inside managed to get into the safe and steal a large quantity of cash.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said no damage was done to the premises during the incident.

Police are urging community members to come forward if they saw vehicles or anyone acting suspiciously around the club at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information can phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The club break-in came after a Bowen cafe was also broken into the night before, but nothing was taken.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said Meraki was broken into at Centrepoint Plaza overnight on Friday.

One or more people entered the cafe through the back service door, causing damage to the lock on the door in the process.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said they rummaged through the cafe but did not steal anything.

Anyone with information that could help police, such as dashcam footage, can phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Drunk and disorderly

A Bowen man was fined after he tried to start a fight with another bloke at the Grand View Hotel.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said police attended the pub after reports a drunk man was acting aggressively towards another man and security had to separate the pair.

The 19-year-old man continued to be aggressive when police arrived so he was arrested and fined for public nuisance.

He was also given a 10-day ban from the Grand View Hotel.

Take care on roads

Police say Bowen officers have handed out a number of speeding fines in the past week and remind drivers to take care.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said highly visible traffic enforcement was continuing around town over the back-to-school period.

“There is a heightened police presence in Bowen and on the Bruce Highway,” he said.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd reminded drivers to keep the fatal five in mind and drive to conditions.