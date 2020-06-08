REVEALED: Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame 2020 inductee named

With two national sailing titles to his name, David Martin was a worthy choice for the 2020 inductee into Bowen’s Sporting Hall of Fame.

WITH two national sailing titles under his belt and a career sailing and working on yachts through the Mediterranean, Bowen local David Martin was "honoured" to be named this year's Sporting Hall of Fame Inductee.

While the annual Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame and Junior Sports Fundraiser event was cancelled due to coronavirus, the coveted title was still to be named, and embossed onto the board at The Grand View Hotel.

A panel of local judges selected Mr Martin among a pool of six other nominees including Rod Halley (Rugby League Queensland Senior Rep), Stephen Corbett (Rugby League Australian Junior Kangaroo), Grant Reiber (Rugby League Australian Junior Kangaroo), Greg Pearce (Cricket Australian Junior Rep), Merle Jochheim (Swimming Queensland Rep) and Jayne O'Regan (Swimming Australian Junior Champion 100m Breaststroke).

David Martin was named this year's inductee, with two national titles under his belt including 1989 Sabot Junior Champion in Sydney and 1992 Sabot Senior Champion in Hobart.

Mr Martin, who was unaware he'd been officially selected, was quietly modest and happy to have been given the honour.

"It's great, I might not seem excited but I'm pretty modest I guess," he said.

"I want to thank the Bowen judges. I'm honoured to be considered among the other sports people who have such outstanding achievements under their belts."

Born and bred in Bowen, Mr Martin had two national titles under his belt before he moved to the Gold Coast to attend university, and then went on to work on yachts throughout America and the Mediterranean.

"I was the Australian Sabot Champion twice, they're small sailing dinghies. One in Sydney when I was a junior and then a few years later as a senior," he said.

"After finishing high school here, I left for university down south at Griffith, then over the next 10 years I travelled through the Mediterranean and the States sailing and working on yachts.

"That's how I met my wife, Faraday, we first met in Sardinia. She's from New York originally and we moved back to Bowen in 2013 and very soon after we had our first child. Now we have two boys Reid and Rory.

Mr Martin said Faraday was an avid sailor in her own right and even took out second place in the Sydney to Hobart 2018 on the all women's Wild Oats X.

Now, having settled happily in Bowen, Mr Martin is a Tug Boat Master working on tug boats off the coast of Bowen while his wife is a yoga instructor at Bowen Physiotherapy.

Event organiser Rodger McGrath said he was disappointed the annual event wouldn't go ahead, but decided they would name an inductee regardless.

The event annually celebrates Bowen sports persons, and assists junior sports people with the costs associated with attending sports events.

"Our two pronged reasoning behind holding this event (plus the very generous sponsorship from Abbot Point Operations) was to help assist parents of junior sports people who were selected for North Queensland, Queensland and Australian rep sides with their ongoing travel expenses," he said.

"We didn't want any sports person with the ability to be selected unable to participate at the top level through their parents financial position."

With most sporting events cancelled due to the coronavirus, Mr McGrath said "nothing was lost" this year by choosing to induct someone for a past achievement instead.

"With the unlikelihood of inter-town or school sport taking place this year, nothing is lost," he said.

"We wanted to celebrate and give recognition to previous Bowen champions who attended a Bowen school."

Currently inducted into the Sporting Hall of Fame Board at the Grand View Hotel are Corinne Dibnah (Golf British Open Champion), Michael McLean (Rugby League Queensland State of Origin), Robert Crowther (Athletics Gold Medal World Junior Champion) and Kieran O'Regan (Swimming Gold Medal Oceania Games).