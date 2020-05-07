Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame nominations remain ‘secret’

RACE READY: Elliarna Mitchell, Denver Cross and Eden Hedges were all recipients of last year’s Sporting Hall of Fame grants.

BOWEN's iconic Sporting Hall of Fame will not be going ahead for 2020, but that doesn't mean a sporting legend won't be honoured.

The Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame is an annual event that pays homage to some of our most accomplished sportspeople, past and present, and helps junior athletes realise their potential.

The event takes place in May each year, but due to the uncertain future of the global pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the function side of the event for 2020.

Event organiser Rodger McGarth said they were disappointed to be unable to hold the event, but would not let it stop them from inducting a new member.

"At this stage, with the coronavirus, we won't be holding any function for the event," he said.

"We'll just be announcing it and adding their name onto the board at the Grand View Hotel."

Mr McGrath said they were in the process of selecting who would be inducted into the ranks for 2020 but remained tight lipped about the nominations.

"The nominations are in at present and in about six weeks time we'll have a name," he said.

"We select three sports people from around the town, one woman and two men.

"But we do keep it a secret."

Mr McGrath said he would be in touch "within six weeks" with details on who would be coveted Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame title.

Previous Sporting Hall of Fame recipients include Adrian Rathmell (Sponsor representative); Denver Cross (Cross Country); Kieren Klaus (Athletics - QLD REP and Touch); Ned Stark (Touch); Hannah Moore (Cross Country, Athletics); Eden Hedges (Swimming, Cross Country); Elliarna Mitchell (Cross Country, Athletics - QLD REP); Sidney Short (Athletics - QLD REP).