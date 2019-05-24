Bowen State High School's production of Annie

STAR TURN: Lindsay Brown, who is playing the role of Annie, is extremely excited to be a part of Bowen State High School's Musical.

STAR TURN: Lindsay Brown, who is playing the role of Annie, is extremely excited to be a part of Bowen State High School's Musical. Jordan Gilliland

IT WILL be a hard knock life for a group of high school students this weekend as they prepare to perform the musical Annie in front of an adoring local crowd.

Students at Bowen State High School have been hard at work practising for two night performances on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, as they strive to hit the high notes and ace the choreography of the 1976 classic.

After a long musical hiatus, this will be Bowen State High School's second musical production in as many years, with their 2017 production of Wizard of Oz garnering great reviews and community involvement, said backstage manager and schoolteacher Sarah Milner.

"The last musical we did was a roaring success,” Mrs Milner said.

"We had so much positivity from the community with the Wizard of Oz, so we were inspired to do another one.

"We selected Annie as our performance as we all really love it, and we thought with more girls in the program we'd play to our strengths.”

The musical has seen the school band together, with students from every year group participating in the performance.

Student involvement isn't just limited to onstage performances however, with a number involved in production roles as well as inclusion of the school band, who will be playing the musical numbers on the night.

Year 10 student Lindsay Brown, who plays the role of Annie, said it has been really enjoyable to work with students that she wouldn't usually work with.

"We've been having so much fun rehearsing for Annie,” Ms Brown said.

"It's been really good watching everyone's singing and dancing improve, but one of the best parts has been making new friends along the way.”

Ms Brown, who wants to be an actor after school, played a minor role in the school's previous musical, and said that the positive experience inspired her to audition for the lead.

"I was so nervous auditioning for the role,” Ms Brown said.

"I'm really happy with it and the musical though. Annie was the right choice as we can all connect with the characters, given they're young themselves.”

Miki Reilly, head of the literacy learning department at Bowen State High School and director of the musical believes that everyone in Bowen will love the musical, even if they don't have students performing.

"The musical provides the students with a fantastic opportunity to engage with the arts, and to showcase their talents,” Ms Reilly said.

"The cast has been amazing, and they've been working together to put on the best show possible for the community.

"We can't wait to share the story of Annie with Bowen.”

Doors open 6.30pm at McKenna Hall for a 7pm start on both nights.

Tickets are available up to midday on each day and at the door, with the P & C Association selling snacks and drinks on both nights.

Adults $12, concession $8.