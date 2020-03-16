Bowen State High shave’s for a cure

BOWEN will be sporting a few more bald heads than usual after today’s World’s Greatest Shave.

Shaved heads, snipped locks and waxed legs were just some of the ways Bowen State High School students supported the cause, raising funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The team of three teachers and 10 students raised more than $4300, which will go towards helping families who are battling blood cancer and to help accelerate blood cancer research.

Kirra Cairns, the teacher in charge of the event, was excited to see the passion and dedication the students showed for the cause.

“I just want to stress how proud I am of these kids, dedicating their lunchtimes and time outside of school,” she said.

“I’m so proud of watching our youth contributing to our society and seeing kids be so passionate about such a worthy cause.”

Deciding to organise the event, and get involved herself, Ms Cairns said it was about raising money for a good cause but also building the community within the school.

“I thought, why not? And once I started looking into it and found out exactly where and what the money would be put toward, I wanted to help,” she said.

“There was no reason to stop me helping out a great cause and building the community in the school.”

Ms Cairns said she was happy with how many students and teachers had shown up to support the cause, especially knowing how “sacred” lunchtimes are to all.