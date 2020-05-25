Bowen State High welcomes ‘generous’ donation

A GENEROUS donation has allowed Bowen State High School to purchase CPR training equipment and defibrillators.

Evolution Mining, Mt Carlton made the donation of $10,000, which allowed the school to purchase three defibrillators and eight CPR manikins.

The CPR manikins will be used to train staff and students in vital first aid, and the defibrillators will be installed at three locations, including the cyclone shelter, in case of emergencies.

Bowen High School deputy principal Robert Harris said having these life-saving devices on hand and the knowledge and skills to use them, were a benefit to the whole community.

"An application was put forward by two of our staff members, Anjanette Murray and Lisa Reinke, who thought it would be great to have these resources in our school, not just for the school but also the community," he said.

"One will go in the office, one in McKenna Hall and one in the cyclone shelter.

"Hopefully we won't ever have to use them, but they are there. In the event that we do, we'll be able to provide that assistance for the community."

Mr Harris said the equipment was particularly hi-tech, and the perfect aids to assist the training and courses that are administered at the school.

"We teach Certificate 3 in Fitness and also CPR, the manikins are great quality, they give you feedback if you're doing it incorrectly," he said.

"They are a fantastic resource for our school, and for the community."

Evolution Mining was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.