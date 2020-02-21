Bowen State School crowns new leaders

BOWEN State School announced their new school leaders today with Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Dave Clark in attendance to present the awards.

Principal Christien Payne took the opportunity to thank the students for their hard work as well as the parents and teachers efforts in guiding and supporting the children along the way.

“It is a tremendous achievement for the students selected for the various leader roles at Bowen State School 2020,” he said.

“I congratulate each and every one of you.”

Mr Payne described the new group as “exemplary leaders” and looked forward to working with them.

“I am confident the student leaders before us will model the responsible leadership expectations, uphold the school values, and beliefs,” he said.

“I also want to acknowledge the teachers in our school who have collectively supported the students and who they have become today, to the parents for your commitment and dedication to guide your child has culminated this tremendous achievement and role in our school today.”

The leaders awarded at the ceremony include:

STUDENT COUNCIL LEADERS YEAR 4: Nate Head, Glynnie Domingo, Riley Begg, Isaiah Howell, Sienna Dickson and Trinity Blake.

STUDENT COUNCIL LEADERS YEAR 5: Ayla Barratt, Callum Peebles, John Amaro-Bishop, Edie Jackson, Abby Halloran and Tristan Tremain.

STUDENT COUNCIL LEADERS YEAR 6: Max Layton, Grace Cullen, Dylan Bath, Gigi Wallis-Hage, Kayde Murdock and Lennox Lawrence.

CULTURAL LEADERS 6: Shelby Boers and Hailey Blair.

LEICHHARDT HOUSE CAPTAIN: Maddie Tiler and Rashawn Watego

SINCLAIR HOUSE CAPTAIN: Mia Martin and Blake Gerard.

DENISON HOUSE CAPTAIN: Alissia Gibson and Kai Hatherell.