Bowen students get creative to help Salvo’s appeal

Bowen State High School organising committee for the 2020 Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal (from left) Khoi Tran Dang, Greg Reinke, Rudolf Domingo, Sarah Pham, Callum McNee and Sidney Short. Photo: Contributed

Bowen State High School organising committee for the 2020 Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal (from left) Khoi Tran Dang, Greg Reinke, Rudolf Domingo, Sarah Pham, Callum McNee and Sidney Short. Photo: Contributed

WITH an expected jump in the number of Bowen residents needing help, Bowen students have designed a creative way to help the Salvation Army during a time of great need.

Bowen State High School’s Red Shield Doorknock was set to take place earlier in the year but was cancelled because of coronavirus.

The organising committee, made up of students in Year 10 and 12, instead designed a flyer and they will be out and about this weekend, July 25 and 26, dropping them into letterboxes to gather support for the cause.

Salvation Army North Queensland area officer Meaghan Gallagher said she was grateful for the support as she expected the number of people needing help would increase as the pandemic situation continued.

More stories:

Hospital staff take to treadmill to help find a COVID cure

Native plants, cultural traditions in focus at Bowen school

EXPENSIVE PEST: Pigs cost Whitsundays $12M every year

“I think right now the amount of money that people are receiving, particularly in JobSeeker, has been increased on what they’ve had previously,” she said.

“We’re estimating that there will be an increase in assistance needed later on.

“If people come out of jobs close to Christmas this may be another impact.”

Major Gallagher said a combination of issues were being seen in the community at the moment as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“I think there’s loneliness, isolation and then mental health as a result of that becomes an issue,” she said.

“You’ve then got the financial impact if you’ve got people out of work and one (issue) can almost morph into another.

“Everybody has a part to play in that to look out for each other, that’s a whole community thing.

“In some ways, I see similar things in this scenario as you do when you have a disaster like a cyclone.

“I think this is an opportunity for communities to band together.”

Bowen students have taken this spirit on board and this weekend a group of more than 30 high school students will walk the streets of the neighbourhood dropping their new flyers into letterboxes.

Salvation Army's Major Meaghan Gallagher, Area Officer of North Queensand, with Rachel Cliffe, Regional General Manager Telstra, during a Christmas campaign last year.

The flyers explain three donation methods:

– Go to a link using their computer and donate money.

– Go to one of the listed shops around Bowen and place money in the donation Red Shield bucket on the counter.

– Place a donation in the flyer’s attached envelope and place the envelope in the donation Red Shield bucket on the counter.

The organising committee also encouraged other students at Bowen State High School to get involved, using posters and a video to spread the message.

Major Gallagher thanked the students for their support, saying the funds raised stayed in the community to directly help Bowen residents.

“The funds from Red Shield do help us with the Christmas assistance that we co-ordinate with the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre,” she said.

“If the residents can encourage the kids and thank them for what they’re doing (that would be good) because it’s them trying to help the community.”