Bowen takes aim at melanoma

WESTERN: The sports shooting clubs of Bowen united to raise funds for Buck Off Melanoma. Pictured (left to right) Denise, Kenny Otto, Tina Snell, Ron Snell, Jan Brown, Trini Windridge, Justine Turner, Stacey Mirabido, Wendy Windridge, Possie Bridgeman, Ben Johnson, Delle Norman Senior, Charlie Atkinson and Lisa Atkinson. Picture: Supplied.

DRESSED in their best western outfits, the sports shooting clubs of Bowen united for a great cause raising more than $2000 for Buck Off Melanoma.

Making a collaborative decision the Bowen Pistol Club, Sports Shooters Association and the Port Denison Gun Club combined forces to support the well-known community foundation.

Ron Snell from the Sports Shooting Association of Australia said they wanted to find a way to support the community, and having known a few people diagnosed with melanoma it seemed like a good choice of charities.

“We’ve lost a lot of young fellas to melanoma, so we want to do more charity days like this so we can support them more,” he said.

FUNDRAISER: Ron Snell from Sports Shooting Association of Australia speaks with Delle Norman Senior and John Norman. Picture: Supplied.

“People don’t know but we do a lot of conservation as well including farmer assistance, where the farmers want to get rid of wild pests, so we go and help out.

“We had a combined meeting where we threw options around. We unanimously decided to donate our funds to Buck Off Melanoma Community Fundraisers.”

With Australia having some of the highest rates of Melanoma in the world, Mr Snell said the disease had affected a lot of members of the clubs, either directly or through friends and family.

The donation was handed over to the charity at an event in December.

“Cancer seems to be prevalent within our community where in recent years young local men, family, friends or acquaintances of our members have succumbed to the disease or we know or have someone currently having treatment,” he said.

“It was a pleasure to invite the Buck Off Melanoma crew to Bowen SSAA Range to hand over the cheque and treat them to a fun day partaking in aspects of our sport and a barbecue lunch.

“An enjoyable day was had by all and we hope to do it again.”

TAKING AIM: Jan Brown from Buck Off Melanoma shows off her shootings skills at a fundraising day hosted by Bowen's sports shooting clubs. Picture: Supplied.

Jan Brown, founder of Buck Off Melanoma, said she was overwhelmed by the support of the clubs.

“I can’t really explain how grateful we are, that out of everyone they chose us, Buck Off Melanoma to donate to,” she said.

“They decided to come our way because they knew that our funds all go directly to the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. I think because a lot of the members of the club had been affected by melanoma recently, when the RSL Club lost two beautiful men.

“Without all these people we couldn’t have done what we have.”