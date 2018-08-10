Bowen team secures glory at inaugural Whitsunday challenge

Athletics: Whitsunday Athletics Club held the inaugural Whitsunday Club Challenge on Saturday with Bowen taking home the glory.

Whitsunday Athletics Club coach Nathan Sainsbury said the inaugural challenge event started on a small scale.

"Athletics clubs from the region were invited to participate in an afternoon of athletics with 'fun and team being' the key drivers,” he said.

The competition ended up being between Bowen and Whitsunday clubs and saw athletes compete in; 60m, discus or shot put and long or triple jump as individuals accruing points for their home-town team.

The 7 years and under competed in 150m and everyone older competed in the 1000m.

The event finished with a five-person medley relay of 400m, 200m, 80m, 60m and 60m.

At the end of the day, it was Bowen Athletics Club that came away with the points to win the Golden Discus Trophy created for the event.

Mr Sainsbury said feedback after the event had been incredibly positive.

"Parents and athletes commented that it was a fun change to be competing as a team rather than individuals and no individual ribbons or medals were presented,” he said.

"I hope more clubs will be involved next year and there is a thought of opening the event up to five person community teams who would compete for a different trophy.

"It is also possible that we will trial modified events similar to some of those seen at last year's Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne.

"Be sure to speak to your club if you are interested in participating in a similar event.

"Well done to Whitsundays Athletics Club for putting on a fantastic event!”