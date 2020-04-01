Menu
A Bowen teen has allegedly recorded four-times the legal limit.
Crime

Bowen teen allegedly caught more than four-times the limit

Jordan Gilliland
by
1st Apr 2020 9:17 AM
A TEENAGER has been allegedly caught driving more than four-times the legal limit on a Bowen Street.

Police say about 12.33am this morning (Wednesday, April 1) a Ford Falcon sedan was intercepted on Queens Road, Bowen..

The driver was a 19-year-old Bowen woman who submitted to a roadside breath test.

The woman, who held a provisional drivers licence, allegedly recorded a positive reading of 0.225 percent.

The woman will appear in the Bowen Magistrates Court on August 4.

Police reminded drivers that everytime they get behind the wheel, to assume they may be stopped for an RBT on that journey.

bowen crime bowen drink driving bowen magistrates court bowen police drink driving whitsunday police
