A Bowen teen has been charged with multiple offences. Photo: File
Crime

Bowen teen charged with stealing car, evading police

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
18th Feb 2021 3:12 PM
A Bowen teenager is facing multiple charges after he allegedly evaded police in a stolen vehicle.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said a Hyundai sedan was stolen from a Bowen property overnight on Wednesday and then evaded police early Thursday morning.

A member of the public then told police they had seen a vehicle driving around on a rim, as the rubber tyre had fallen off.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said police then found the stolen vehicle near the Bowen Coke Works on Gordon St and when police patrolled the area they apprehended a 13-year-old Bowen boy.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police, unlicensed driving and possession of tainted property.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said the teen was released on police bail with stringent conditions including a curfew.

He is scheduled to appear at Bowen Children’s Court on March 30.

Whitsunday Times

