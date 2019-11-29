Bowen to be first in QLD public transport shake-up

The new ticketing system will make it easier to pay for transport.

BOWEN will be one of four regional communities to trial the Queensland Government's new Smart Ticketing system, making it easier for commuters to pay for public transport.

The new ticketing system is being rolled out by the government at the cost of $371 million to give commuters to option to pay with credit and debit cards and smartphones for the first time.

As part of the phased implementation of the new system, a series of trials of project elements will occur over the coming months in selected regional locations, with Bowen one of the locations.

From Monday, December 2, all Trans North buses in Bowen will have new ticketing hardware.

Customers will see a smaller, sleeker ticketing machine during the trial with a more compact printer next to the bus driver that will continue to print traditional paper tickets.

According to Translink documents, there will be no change to the way customers use the services which will continue to operate as normal, including timetables, routes and how users purchase tickets.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said once fully rolled out, the ticketing system would give customers greater choice to pay for their public transport.

"The Palaszczuk Government's Smart Ticketing system will service one of the largest geographical areas of any ticketing system in the world,” he said.

"This is an exciting first step in testing the technology in Bowen which will underpin the new statewide ticketing system.”

The trial also includes testing new driver console equipment as well as real-time functions of the system.

The real-time functionality will allow customers to plan their journeys and check services online, with the service beginning for Trans North buses in the new year.

Trans North general manager Paul Rinaudo said the system was an important step forward for public transport in the region and the trials would not impact bus services.

"We need to plan for the future and Trans North welcomes this opportunity to test the technology on our buses that will underpin the new statewide ticketing system,” Mr Rinaudo said.

"Bowen is ready for the new system and we look forward to working with TransLink to deliver this new public transport technology for our customers.”

The other trial locations include Minjerribah, Maryborough and Innisfail.