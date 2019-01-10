Bowen to host second major military exercise

HMAS Canberra anchored off the coast of Kings Beach during Operation Sea Explorer in 2018.

THE Whitsundays will open its doors to almost 1000 men and women from the armed forces in 2019 when it hosts its second major military exercise in as many years.

Two warships and multiple smaller ships will anchor off the coast of Bowen from July 11-24 as part of the Australian Defence Force's international Operation Talisman Sabre.

The combined exercise made up of army, navy and air force personnel, as well as American troops, will be the second major exercise held in Bowen during the past 12 months.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the exercise was a great opportunity to showcase the town and the region.

"Not only will they be coming to the region but the lead up to the exercise will offer economic benefits as well,” he said.

"There will be representatives coming through in the lead up staying in our accommodation and having meals to plan the operation.

"What's more if we can get soldiers into town, it allows them to enjoy it and come back on leave. It offers another string to our bow for our local economy.”

About 800 troops will be deployed to Bowen for the two-week exercise.

Cr Willcox said most of the soldiers will stay offshore but others would be based on land and at Bowen Aerodrome.

He said the operation comes on the back of the success of Operation Sea Explorer, held in Bowen last May.

"They had a great time and were really impressed with the local people,” he said.

"They said the locals embraced what they were doing, and the feedback from the community was great also.

"They treated the environment with respect. We have a strong indigenous and South Sea Islander heritage within town, and they treated the culture with respect also.”

Cr Willcox said these exercises helped strengthen the region's bond with the military in which much has been shared during clean-up efforts after Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"We've got strong ties with the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment in Townsville, who came back and supported us last Anzac Day,” he said.

"I think it's a good relationship to have long into the future.”