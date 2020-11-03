Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

A NEW suicide prevention network will give Bowen residents access to vital support services in a state-first initiative.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network received funding from Wesley LifeForce to set up a satellite service in Bowen last week.

The new network will operate in conjunction with the Whitsunday branch and help residents from Bowen to Collinsville and surrounding areas.

The Whitsunday branch was one of only two networks in Queensland to secure the funding, and is the first in the state to establish a sub-branch with the support.

The Bowen branch will hold breathing session to help manage stress like the one held in Airlie Beach earlier this year. Picture: Laura Thomas

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network president Ron Petterson said it was vital to establish services like this in regional areas, especially as the area moves into COVID recovery.

“On-the-ground networks are really the front gate to our regional communities because we know for a fact there are limited services in our regional communities,” he said.

“It’s important for us to be able to provide those services to our regional people and make sure that they do get support when there’s mental health issues.

“As much as we do have general support, around suicide there’s not a lot.”

Similar to the Whitsunday branch, the Bowen service will offer free breathing sessions to help manage stress as well as support groups for people affected by suicide.

It will also provide counselling for families with plans for a memorial service also earmarked.

Mr Petterson said there were a few hurdles to overcome before the Bowen branch would become a reality as the organisation worked on appointing staff and engaging with the community.

However, he had high hopes the service would go a long way in supporting Bowen residents and hoped there would be room to expand into the Burdekin region in the future.