Bowen to Walk Through Time

SUSSIE FLICK: Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie Australia.

TO CELEBRATE the 10th anniversary of the filming of the movie Australia and the 150th year of the Bowen jetty, Filby's Motors has a treat in store.

This Saturday at the Bowen Soundshell, Baz Luhrmann's epic tale, Australia, will be shown on the big screen.

Filby's has secured the rights from Roadshow Entertainment and already has the projector ready to roll on the event called A Walk Through Time.

Leading into the screening on Friday will be a huge street fair beginning at 5pm.

Food vendors and market stalls will take over William and Herbert Streets until 8.30pm on Friday and from noon to 9.30pm on Saturday.

Late night trading and live music will bring the Bowen CBD to life.

A welcome to country will be read before an Aboriginal language workshop on Saturday and there will be a Bowen art display at the Yacht Club.

A historical reading, telling the story of the Bowen lighthouse and the 150-year-old jetty, will keep the history buffs entertained.

And Jochheims Bakery has donated a cake to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the jetty.

There will be prizes for the best historically dressed person at the foreshore before the screening of the film.

Afterwards a band will play into the night.

Fliby's Motors representative Emily Harvey was living in Bowen when stars of the film, Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman were in town.

She was working at the Summergarden Cinema and, at the end of the day's filming, she remembered the producers would arrive at the cinema and use the big screen to view the day's rushes.

"I think it was great for the town as we had a lot of people who were extras in the film,” she said.

Since announcing the anniversary celebration on Facebook, Ms Harvey said the promo had been viewed 10,000 times.

Ms Harvey invited people from all over the Whitsundays to pack a picnic rug or camp chairs and head to Bowen this weekend.

ANNIVERSARY EVENT

WHAT: A Walk Through Time

WHEN: August 11 and 12. Film screening 6pm on Saturday

WHERE: Bowen Soundshell