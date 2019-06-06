Bowen Town Pool closing for upgrades

LAST LAPS: Bowen Town Pool will close for three months as it undergoes crucial upgrades.

KEEN swimmers will need to put on their cossies and snap on those goggles for one last swim, with Bowen Pool preparing to close its lanes for three months for facility upgrades.

The $440,000 upgrade will see the popular swimming destination closed from Monday June 17 until September 16, as a suite of crucial upgrades to the facility occur.

The upgrades include replacing pool pumps and filters, removing and replacing damaged pool tiles, installing new control units and replacing expansion joints in the pool shell among a number of other upgrades.

Division 6 Councillor Mike Brunker said that the closure would be crucial to keeping the pool running for years to come.

"There's a fair bit of maintenance work that's being done during this closure," Cr Brunker said.

"There's some large pumps that need replacing, as well as a new drain that needs to be built. Council wants to make sure we keep on top of maintenance to such a well-used service.

"We've closed it down for these 12 weeks as we know it's the time of the year it gets the least use. We're looking to have it back up and running for the September school holidays once the hotter weather starts to kick in."

The tender was awarded to Proserpine business Splash Pool Construction at a council meeting last month.