BOWEN: Two men were injured when a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway late Tuesday. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Motoring

Bowen truck roll injures men, blocks highway for hours

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 7:26 AM
The southbound lane on the Bruce Highway was blocked for hours after a truck rollover at Bowen late Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of the highway and Abbot Point Rd about 6pm.

Two men with suspected spinal injuries were taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

The southbound lane of the highway was closed shortly after the crash.

The area was cleared about 2am.

