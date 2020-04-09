Bowen video store pledges to keep ‘kicking on’

WITH a plethora of online streaming services available, video stores are few and far between but Bowen’s Movie HQ are ticking along steadily and pledge to keep “kicking on”.

Bowen’s Movie HQ is one of the last remaining stores in central Queensland, and with many small businesses struggling in the current climate, they are maintaining a “steady” flow of business.

Owner Sunny Mahadevan said they have experienced a slight drop in trade with many isolating themselves at home and using online streaming services.

But the drop was balanced out by the pensioners who didn’t have access to Netflix and those who may have exhausted the streaming services options, said Mr Mahadevan.

“As far as business goes, with the little drop in trade, the Jobkeeper initiative will help us out heaps. It will get us through the next couple of months,” he said.

Mr Mahadevan took over the business in 2002 and said there have been times he’s considered closing, but while the community continues supporting him, he’ll keep “kicking on.”

“I came close to cutting it right back, but there are still customers coming in and you feel a bit of an obligation to them while they’re supporting you,” he said.

“While I can, I’ll keep going as long as I can.

“As long as the public is there, every small business is the same, you rely on the public, so for now we’re kicking on.”

Mr Mahadevan said video stores were important in small communities, particularly for pensioners who may not have access to online services.

“We do cheap Tuesdays which is great for pensioners and they generally don’t have Netflix,” he said.

“You get people coming in asking for something we haven’t rented in ten or so years, something that’s not even available on Netflix.

“It’ll probably be more of a video museum one day.”

Mr Mahadevan said it was hard to know how many MovieHQ stores were left in Queensland, but said he believed he was the last in central Queensland and “probably one of the last in the state”.

“We have a running joke about Steven Bradbury - we’re the last one standing,” he said.