Bowen VMR now closer than ever to new rescue boat

THERE will be 250 fewer sausage sandwiches for Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue to cook now after a donation means they are closer than ever to a new rescue vessel.

Commonwealth Bank branches across the country have been allocated $500 each to donate to causes important to their local community.

Commonwealth Bank's Bowen branch team voted to support the 'great work' of the Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR).

"With the festive season approaching, it's a timely opportunity for us to show our support for our local Marine Rescue," said Sue Tapp, Commonwealth Bank Bowen Manager.

"We know that the VMR have been supporting our local community since 1969 and we are particularly excited to be able to contribute to the funds they are trying to raise for a new boat."

Ian Shield of the Bowen VMR said they were still deep in to fundraising efforts but were becoming quietly confident of going to contract soon.

He said it was donations, like that made by the Commonwealth Bank Bowen branch, which have made the idea of purchasing the boat possible.

"Every dollar helps and we couldn't be more appreciative," he said.

"We will still be fundraising next year but we are now closer than ever to getting this new boat.

"Don't get me wrong, I love sausage sandwiches, but every dollar donated means one less we have to cook and after a lot of fundraising that's something I can get behind," Mr Shield joked.