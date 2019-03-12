Bowen will be rally central

Rally action will hit the streets of Bowen as part of the Whitsundays Festival of Motoring.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has allocated $100,000 to transform the streets of Bowen into a world-class rally circuit.

The motion which was passed 7-0, will pay for concrete barriers to be placed around Bowen's CBD to protect residents from rally cars racing at breakneck speeds.

The rally is part of the Whitsundays Festival of Motoring, which runs from May 3-5.

Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox said once finished the track will be a spectacle to behold.

"It's going to make for great photos and great exposure for Bowen and with the Coral Sea and the jetty in the background it's going to be awesome," he said.

"The track will run past the Grand View (Hotel) and on Santa Barbara Parade, it will be spectacular footage to have cars racing around our main street."

Cr Willcox said the barriers will be organised for maximum safety so people can comfortably view from vantage points.

He said the barriers will be used to make obstacles on Bowen's longer roads to force cars to slow down and employ more driving skill.

"It's got to be done professionally to keep everyone safe," he said.

"We'll have a course director and a race co-ordinator who do this for a living all over the world, so we've all the experts coming to help us put on the event."

Cr Willcox said the course design will be co-ordinated in conjunction with the Queensland Rally Championship officials. He said it will be designed to provide maximum safety and enjoyment.

"Anywhere we'll have road closures we want to have minimal impact on our residents but we also want to keep everyone safe and have good vantage points," he said.