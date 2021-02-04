Menu
Amie Elizabeth Earl.
Amie Elizabeth Earl.
Crime

Bowen woman remanded in custody after alleged assault

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021
A Bowen woman will spend the next month in police custody on remand after being charged with assaulting a 50-year-old woman.

Amie Elizabeth Earl had her matter mentioned in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences including assault occasioning bodily harm, burglary, wilful damage and drug possession.

Police say the charges arose out of an alleged disturbance on Poole St, Bowen, on Wednesday, January 27.

It is alleged neighbours phoned Triple-0 to alert police about the incident about 10.40am.

Police claim a 50-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Ms Earl was arrested and held in custody until the matter was mentioned in court on Tuesday.

During the court proceedings her matter was adjourned until March 2 and Ms Earl did not apply for bail so she was remanded in custody until that date.

