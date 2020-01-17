Bowen woman wins huge on Sunrise Cash Cow

THE start of 2020 will be 90,000 times better for Bowen’s Aarna Kidman after she cleaned up Sunrise’s Cash Cow competition this morning.

A disbelieving Ms Kidman grabbed the call on the last ring, just milliseconds in time for the three-ring cut-off, triggering a $90,000 windfall.

“Are you serious, you’re from Sunrise?” Ms Kidman asked Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch and the crew this morning.

“Yes! You can buy a whole heap of mangoes,” an excited Kochie told the stunned woman.

The mother of six had just moved to Bowen from Mackay at Christmas time, and was overwhelmed by the win.

“I’ve been calling for years and years, I can’t believe it,” she said.

When asked what she would be spending her newly-found money on, Ms Kidman said ‘a new car’, but she hadn’t decided on what type yet

“I don’t know yet, I have no idea,” she replied.

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage asked Ms Kidman if her iconic surname meant there was any connection to Nicole Kidman.

“I won’t say no,” Ms Kidman said.

The win marks the second time a Bowen resident has won the Cash Cow promotion in the last 12 months, after a Bowen man won $30,000 in May, 2019.