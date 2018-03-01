Bowenite's win of a lifetime

LUCKY DRAW: Bowen Home Timber and Hardware staff were all too happy to hand over a new Holden Astra as part of a national loyalty promotion. At the presentation were John McEniery, Dale Lambert, Deb Robinson, Angela Peisley, Josh Standley, Ron Watson, Craig Peacock, Mitch Pohlmann, Dana Watson, Allan Hutchins and Troy Jackson.

LUCKY DRAW: Bowen Home Timber and Hardware staff were all too happy to hand over a new Holden Astra as part of a national loyalty promotion. At the presentation were John McEniery, Dale Lambert, Deb Robinson, Angela Peisley, Josh Standley, Ron Watson, Craig Peacock, Mitch Pohlmann, Dana Watson, Allan Hutchins and Troy Jackson. Kyle Evans

TWO lucky Bowenites can now drive off into the night, with local Bowen man Ron Watson claiming ultimate bragging rights to a new Holden Astra.

Ron entered a national loyalty promotion run by Home Timber and Hardware's DIY rewards program and was stunned that he had come away with the win.

"I got a call from Home Timber and Hardware and they told me I'd won a prize, but they couldn't tell me until I came into the store,” he said.

"When they told me I'd won a new car, I nearly fell over.”

The Bowen native was one of more than half-a-million entrants in the nationwide draw to square off in the giveaway.

The promotion was open to registered DIY reward members who spent more than $25 in store.

John McEniery, from Bowen Home Timber and Hardware, was pleased to hand over the keys to Ron and his wife Dana.

"We're thrilled that the competition winner not only came from the Bowen area, but that it also went to a very loyal customer of our business,” he said.

"We have worked hard to improve our offer as a reliable and valuable trade and DIY outlet for the Bowen area.

"We listen to our customers and the team focus on rewarding our customers.”

Of the 550,000 entrants, more than 400 local Bowen customers were in the mix to win the draw.

After driving the car up from Proserpine to deliver it in person, sales manager of Crossley Holden, Troy Jackson, said he was thrilled to give away such a wonderful car to deserving customers.

"It's great to be able to give back and it's great that a prize of this size has come to Bowen,” he said.

"It's top of the line, you get six litres per 100kms.

"It's just a really cool car.

"It's nice and sporty, but it's not rough or hard to ride in.”

Bowen Home Timber and Hardware has a proud history serving the local community for 20-plus years.

Driving off in a new car, Ron said his win couldn't have come at a better time.

"We've been looking to downsize from a four-wheel-drive, which is too big for my wife and I, so a new car is just what we need,” he said.