Bowen’s ‘grand lady’ dies at 104

Phyllis Comrie has died at the age of 104.

PHYLLIS Comrie has been described as a 'grand old lady'.

It's believed Mrs Comrie was Bowen's oldest resident. She died at the age of 104 on December 27, 2019.

During her 104th birthday celebrations Mrs Comrie was asked her secret to a long life. She said the key to her good health and longevity was remaining active and having held hands-on jobs.

Mrs Comrie was known to enjoy a glass of white wine every afternoon.

Her daughter, Eunice Lynch, said her mother had worked hard to support her family especially after the early death of her husband, George, at 49.

"She worked at the abattoir, in the laundry and in a cake shop icing cakes, which she would do early in the morning before getting us ready for school," she said.

Mrs Comrie was born in Mackay on April 27, 1915, to William and Jessica Weight.

One of 11 children, she left school in her mid-teens to begin her working life.

Mrs Lynch said her mother had worked on a dairy farm near Mackay where her duties included preparing children for school and looking after the house.

It was on the farm that she met her future husband, George Comrie. They were married in Mackay in 1932.

The newlyweds moved to Brisbane to be near Mr Comrie's family and he took up the trade of bridge carpentry.

Mr Comrie's job moved the growing family from town to town until they settled back in Mackay.

The Comries had four children, Robert, Keith (dec), Eunice and Noel.

Three generations – Phyllis Comrie (left) with her mother Jessica Weight (sitting) and daughter Eunice Lynch.

Mr Comrie worked on bridges in the Bowen and Collinsville area while Mrs Comrie and the children lived in Mackay.

"He would come home at the weekends," Mrs Lynch said.

The family later relocated to Bowen where Mrs Comrie became a keen croquet player, enjoying the sport for 47 years. When the Bowen croquet association closed, she joined Mackay Croquet Club and travelled to play.

"She wanted to reach 50 years (membership)," Mrs Lynch said.

Mrs Comrie was a keen card player and met regularly for cards with a group of women. She was also a member of a Friendship Group run by the Uniting Church in Bowen.

"She was attending meetings for as long as I can remember," Mrs Lynch said.

Mrs Comrie had 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Another two are expected in February.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 8, at 11am at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Bowen.