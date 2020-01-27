Bowen's new journo swaps the Big Banana for the Big Mango

I GREW up in rural New South Wales in a small town called Dorrigo (located near Coffs Harbour, which is famous for its Big Banana) so I knew as soon as I saw the advertisement for a cadet journalist position at the Bowen Independent, I knew that it was time to get out of Sydney.

Having never been much further north than Noosa, I wasn't sure what to expect when my partner and I embarked on our move.

After six days and 2500km of driving, the Big Mango came into sight and we were greeted by stunning beaches, delicious fish and chips and friendly locals, making me all the more excited to start my new role and life in Bowen.

I studied journalism at university, before heading abroad where I worked in marketing in Edinburgh and taught English in Vietnam. Most recently I worked for a travel media publisher in Sydney.

I love getting to know people from all walks of life, learning about their backgrounds and stories.

I'm interested in people and what makes them who they are.

I'm excited to be back in a smaller town and I'm looking forward to getting to know the area, the community and exploring the beautiful beaches and walks on my doorstep.

I love running, yoga and good food so I'll no doubt be found at the parkrun on Saturday, Sunday markets, or the Grand View so please come and say hello if you see me.

Rest assured, current journalist Jordan Gilliland is still going to be around town. Still living in Bowen, he's going to be covering court for the Bowen Independent while also writing stories for the two southern papers, the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Whitsunday Times.

If you'd like to say hello or have a story idea in mind, don't hesitate to drop me an email at anna.wall@news.com.au