Bowen’s newest doctor eager to help the community

CURE: Dr. Darren Ho is the new doctor at the Bowen Medical Centre. He started this week and is excited to service Bowen.

A NEW general practitioner has joined the team at Bowen Medical Centre and is looking forward to helping the health issues of the Whitsunday community.

Dr Darren Ho started work this week after moving up from the Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian-born doctor has spent the last ten years in Australia studying his doctorate, which he completed through the University of Queensland.

With a degree in microbiology under his belt before he pursued a career in medicine, Dr Ho was drawn to a career in health so he could use his background in biology to help the community.

Dr Ho will spend a minimum of two years in Bowen as part of his general practitioner training, having already gained experience in regional health from stints in Mt Isa, Gympie and Warwick.

He said he particularly likes the ‘slower’ side of medicine.

“I usually lean towards adult, geriatric and palliative care,” he said.

“But when I’m in Bowen, I’m looking forward to building up my knowledge in all different disciplines of medicine.”

A keen diver in his spare time, Dr Ho will be well and truly thrown in the deep end when two doctors take three weeks of leave next week.

“It’ll be a crash course with a lot of new patients, and I can’t wait to meet them,” he said.

“I am looking forward to my time off though and getting to experience the region. I have an open water dive licence but have never done any in the Whitsundays, so I’m looking forward to getting on the reef.”

Dr Ho said the thing he would like to see the most in Bowen is making it easier to link up with Queensland Health services, Bowen Hospital and radiology services.

“Access to different things can always be an issue, so I’d like to see it made a bit easier and more communication for our patients,” he said.

The staff of Bowen Medical Centre: Dr David Levick, registered nurse Judy Cameron, Dr David Cairncross, Dr Darren Ho, Dr Feruza Szollos, Practice manager Sharon Bradford and registered nurse Rhonda Gordon.

Practice manager Sharon Bradford said she was very happy to welcome a new doctor to the team.

Currently on the hunt for another nurse to join their family of health professionals, Ms Bradford said she couldn’t think of a better place to be.

“With Dr Mallett surgery closing and a couple of our doctor’s taking leave, Dr Ho will be experiencing an influx of new people,” she said.

“We couldn’t be more happy to have him join our team. He’s only been here a few days and is shaping up to be a great addition.”