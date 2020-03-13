Bowen’s newest eatery set to officially open within hours

NEW owners are set to throw open the doors to a cafe at iconic Horseshoe Bay and the pair are eager to showcase the region's produce on every plate.

Their faces may not be completely unfamiliar, as Jill and David Paddon have run Kiosk Cafe at Coral Sea Marina in Airlie Beach for the past six years.

Describing their new venture as somewhere between a cafe and restaurant, the pair plan to serve breakfast, lunch and afternoon tapas as well as barista-made coffee and gelati at The Cafe Horseshoe Bay.

The couple has plenty to offer with Mrs Paddon making good use of her experience working at Spanish tapas restaurants and their combined knowledge of the Whitsundays.

Mr Paddon said they wanted to bring something new to Bowen and give a boost to an already iconic and popular area of the town.

"We've seen an overwhelming response from locals about opening the venue here," he said.

"We wanted to think of those things that make it different to anything else in the area, not competing."

The iconic Horseshoe Bay is a favourite for many visitors to Bowen, so Mr Paddon said they hoped to harness the benefits of their idyllic location by creating a venue where locals and visitors could come to enjoy a day and the surrounding area.

"We're pitching to locals but also to people anywhere between Ayr and Airlie," he said.

"Come up here, spend the day. Have a swim, a snorkel, a walk up to the lookout and then a beer."

Overlooking the iconic Horseshoe Bay, the new owners Jill and David Paddon are hoping to encourage visitors and locals to enjoy good food and the surroundings.

Mr Paddon said there would be a dining section and a more relaxed area where you could have a few drinks, sit with your dog or let the kids run around, because they want people to "just enjoy themselves".

The menu is still being refined but includes breakfast classics as well as burgers, salads, pizzas and small bites of Spanish-style tapas.

Mr Paddon said where the seasons allowed, their menu would be almost exclusively Bowen produce, and focus on showcasing "a little bit of Bowen on every plate".

Mr Paddon said they know how important community is and wanted to support local business, use local ingredients and employ local people wherever they were able.

"We'll be focusing on quality food with flavour and supporting local Bowen companies," he said.

"It's some of the best produce, why wouldn't we use it on every plate, everywhere we can?"

"Fruitbowl of the nation is too broad, it's missing seafood."

Opening this Saturday, The Cafe Horseshoe Bay will be introduced to the community through a 'soft opening' where owners Jill and David Paddon will be open to feedback.

"We want feedback from locals, do you like the food? Is there something missing?" Mr Paddon said.

The Cafe Horseshoe Bay will support a range of local producers and businesses including Arabon Seafood, Stackelroth Farms and Bowen Butchers.

The Cafe Horseshoe Bay are taking reservations for this weekend, phone 4786 1339 or 0499143421 to book.