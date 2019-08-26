Bowen's newest mural now completed

SIGNED OFF: Artist Glen Gillard signs off on his latest mural.

SIGNED OFF: Artist Glen Gillard signs off on his latest mural. Jordan Gilliland

FIVE weeks in the making has all been worth it as Bowen celebrates another beautiful mural.

Brisbane artist Glen Gillard has signed his name and called time on his large labour of love after spending over a month in the region.

Located on the rear of the Bowen IGA building, the mural measures around 36 square metres in size and was described by Mr Gillard as a significant challenge.

"Murals take a certain skill to paint," Mr Gillard said.

"From far away they make sense, but when you're up close it's harder to envision what you're thinking so you'll spend a lot of time checking."

BEAUTIFUL: The mural is dedicated to the significant impact the South Sea Islander community has made to the Bowen region. Jordan Gilliland

The artist joked that he had been up and down the scaffolding thousands of times since he had begun the project.

The artwork is a recreation of an earlier mural Mr Gillard painted more than 20 years ago that was torn down in the construction of the Target building.

However, he said this one is a more 'strong and impactful image'.

"I've worked on the overall composition of the mural to really improve the composition," he said.

"In my original mural the figures were quite small, so I've made them larger."

"In other areas of the artwork I've adapted the original mural work and re-envisioned it to look better."

The mural was organised by the Bowen Mural Society and paid for by IGA owner Michael McLean.

Mr Gillard said that his signature green tree frog had been incorporated into the artwork and challenged people to come and find it in the mural.

"I try to put a frog into all of my murals," he said.

"I have a fair few murals that I have painted in Bowen over the last 30 years so if you're looking for something to do, have a look through them and find the little guy."