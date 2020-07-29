Bower scores well after road trip to open competition

Mat Bower putting at the Proserpine Golf Course. He performed well at an open competition in Townsville at the weekend. Photo: Laura Thomas

Contributed by Peter Lewis.

PROSERPINE GOLF: From rainy conditions on Wednesday to a wonderful weekend, the members of the Proserpine Golf Club still enjoyed great weather and scores this week.

Moving towards the end of the handicap match-play Tina Badenhorst will play Ann Gardel in the ladies' final, and in the men's Kelvin Stephens will play the winner of the Phil Batty/Vic Feldman semi.

Mat Bower travelled to Townsville for their open over the weekend.

He performed well with gross scores of 81 on the Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

Back in Proserpine 90 players turned out for Saturday's single stableford.

Division one winner was Rod Wecker with 39 points, from Perri Simpson and Kaylem Douthwaite, 37.

These scores were well and truly eclipsed by the division two winner Darren Reynolds who managed 45 points.

Ross Meade coming in second with 39. Followed by Dan O'Donnell 38.

Other placegetters were Trevor Paroz, Craig Smith, Vic Feldman and Andrew Mau, 37, Adam Maggs and Karl Kirkwood, 36, and finally Sam Marschke and Ken Granger 35.

In the ladies' comp Di Dobbins left the rest of the field behind with 40 points, from Noelene Spurway on 35.

The placegetters were Lyn Muller, Bernice Petersen and Melanie Patullo. Mel also took the two shot while Lyn Muller won the pin shot.

The men's pins went to Chris Brett, two, Adam Maggs nine, Karl Kirkwood 13 and Kaylem Douthwaite 16.

Perri Simpson, Barry Mortimer, Jim Cochrane, Kelvin Stephens and Kaylem Douthwaite shared the two-shot pot.

On Thursday, Ken Granger took division one with 4 points on a countback from Zac Dowde, and Vic Feldman, 39 pushed Peter Fox into second with 37.

The placegetters were Steve Mitchell, 37, Albert Pini and Rob Smith 34, followed by the group of Andrew Colborne, Benn Ryan, Geoff Harrison, Mat Bower and Geoff Fitzsimmons on 33.

The pins went to Matthew Muller, Perri Simpson, Lew Tuck and ken Granger and the two-shot shared between Ken Granger, Mat Bower and Lew Tuck.

Next weekend is the Proserpine Open starting with the ladies on Friday, Mixed Saturday and Men' Sunday.