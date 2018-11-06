Bowlers enjoy away success

SENSATIONAL: John Beach Jnr, Ash Warland, Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro won the Deboni event in Proserpine.

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: Jenny Ryder, Elaine Hadlow, Betty Nicolle and Margo Stanley played at Yeppoon in a two-day carnival with great success on Tuesday. They won all five games to be outright winner of the tournament.

Saturday: Ash Warland, John Beach Jnr, Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro played at Proserpine and won the Deboni Competition, winning all three games 32-5, 23-18 and 20-17.

Nathan Harriott was the only bowler selected from the Mackay district to represent the north for the inaugural "North versus South Challenge” game that was played last weekend. The Southern Stars defeated the Northern Cyclones; It was a tightly fought competition; and the full results are available on the Bowls Queensland website.

Club Competitions. Mixed Pairs: The semi-final winners were Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro who defeated Elaine Hadlow and John Beach Jnr. Betty and Armando will now play Ladda Purdie and Peter Barrett in the grand final.

Mixed Triples: Jill Spencer, Bob McMahon and Nik Fernbach defeated Shirley Wodson, Terry Clarke and Graeme Herd 19-14 and now go on and play the grand final against Russell Jackson, Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro.

Men's Fours Sponsored B Grade competition: The grand final was won by Rick Galea, Nik Fernbach, Ash Warland and John Beach Jnr who defeated Russell Jackson, Peter Barrett, Rick Brunell and Andrew Butler 27-21.

Tuesday Ladies Bowls: Two great games of triples were played: Lane Telford's team defeated Doreen Peadon's team 16-13. Betty Whitehorn's team lost to Ladda Purdie's team 27-20.

Wednesday Social bowls: Four games of triples and one game of pairs was played.

The winning team was Herb Secomb, Paul Osborne and Bob Spees who defeated Gary Smith, Eric Bottle and Paul Durnsford by the greatest margin for the day.

Wednesday Business House Bowls with dinner to follow was once again a great night. "Sublime Painting" was winner this week. "Fishing World” also had a win, making the spot at the top contentious.

Friday night: The clubhouse was booked by the Cannonvale School for their very successful art auction. Details are on Airlie Beach Bowls Facebook page. Barefoot bowls is the usual event on Friday evenings. Please check with club manager for details, or to make a booking.

Saturday morning Scroungers: The winner for the day was Ladda Purdie.

Please note there will be no Scroungers on Saturday, September 10 due to Music Festival event at the club.

Sunday Bowls: Two club competition games were played this Sunday. Although numbers were down for social game numbers competitive spirit remained high.

Three rinks were filled. Winners were Jim Cairns and Ladda Purdie who had the highest score of the day narrowly defeating Paul Osborne and Rick Galea 22-20.