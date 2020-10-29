Bowlers the stars of the show for Prossie cricket

A girls-only clinic was held by the Proseprine Junior Cricket Association earlier this year. Photo: Contributed

IT WAS all about the bowlers at junior cricket on Friday afternoon and it continued through to Saturday in the Mackay competition also.

A reduced number took to the field on Friday in Under-17s to battle out a tight contest in a reduced overs match between the Pirates and Taipans.

The Pirates ended up victorious by seven wickets.

Top scorer on the day was Ben Valmadre with a handy knock of 37 off 19 balls, not out, and Iaden Frederiksen and Michael Pettiford both scored 26 runs not out.

Corey Dwyer was the best of the bowlers with 2 for 3 off 2 overs and Jackson Riley 2 for 11 off 2 overs.

In the Under-13 match the players were all keen to have a bat and we saw them playing long after the other matches had finished until the match was finally halted due to lack of light.

We saw an impressive batting effort from Jack Rock, who notched up a quick fire 25 off 12 balls.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and he is definitely a player to watch in the future as he develops with age.

At 10 years of age he is already punching well above his weight.

Unfortunately our teams didn’t have the same success in round two of the Mackay competition as they did last week, with both teams missing out on the win.

However, Grady Turner had an impressive effort with the ball in hand taking 5 for 15 off 4 overs.

Likewise, Luke Dwyer, who is playing in the competition in Under-11s, came away with 6 for 12 off 4 overs and almost bagged a hat trick in the process in his first match for the season.

This weekend will be busy with cricket at the Proserpine Grounds, starting with our usual Friday afternoon club fixtures and Woolworths Balsters sessions for the younger children.

On Saturday morning the Magpies will head up the Bruce Highway to take on the Under-12 Pitbulls in round three of the Mackay competition.

Senior fixtures will be on in the afternoon and they are always looking for new members. Finally, Sunday will bring round two of the inter-town rivalry between Bowen and Proserpine with Prossie hoping the home ground advantage will work in their favour.