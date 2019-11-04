Bowles stakes claim for Roar starting spot

Dependable Daniel Bowles has staked a claim for a permanent spot in Brisbane's backline after helping the Roar keep the first A-League clean sheet since November last year.

Starting a competitive match for the first time since March 8, Bowles was rock-solid in the Roar's 0-0 weekend draw with Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium.

His selection at the expense of Connor O'Toole in a reshuffled Roar defence was reward for his hard work since knee surgery prematurely ended his 2018-19 campaign.

"I went through some injuries, had surgery to fix some things up and a tough pre-season to get my body right again, so it was lovely to get the chance to get back out there and play," the 28-year-old Toowoomba product said.

"I was confident I could contribute to the team and put in a good solid defensive performance."

Wanderers’ Mitchell Duke holds off Daniel Bowles. Picture: Getty Images



Before Saturday, Brisbane, who conceded an embarrassing total of 71 goals last season, had not kept an A-League clean sheet since their 2-0 win over Melbourne City on November 24 last year.

"That's one of many clean sheets to come. We were away from home and we tried to solidify things at the back a little bit more and make sure we didn't concede too easily, and make ourselves hard to break down," Bowles said.

"We did that well, and at the same time we created chances going forward as well, and we could easily have won that game."

Bowles had one of those chances and it took a great ­second-half save from Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar to deny the Roar centre-back what would been only his fifth goal in 103 A-League appearances.

Daniel Bowles has staked a claim for a permanent spot in Brisbane’s backline. Picture: AAP

"It would have been nice to score a goal in my first game back as well, and it would have been great for the team," he said.

The Roar have scored just once in three games and are yet to win in what has been a frustrating start to the season under coach Robbie Fowler.

"We're creating lots of chances, having lots of shots and dominating games, so I know goals will come," Bowles said.

"It doesn't always fall for you easily but as long as we keep it tight at the back and give the team a good platform to go forward, keep dominating possession, dominate shots and dominate all the right areas of the pitch, the results will definitely come.

"We're very close to getting wins on the board."