Bowling ball found among rubbish washed up on beach

These plastic bottles that are sold in China are a regular find among rubbish washed up on Whitsundays' beaches. Monique Preston

A TEN-PIN bowling ball laying among rubbish washed up on a beach.

This is one of the oddest things volunteers with local group Eco Barge Clean Seas have found in the 10 years the group has spent cleaning up south-east facing beaches of the islands of the Whitsundays.

The existence of the bowling ball on an otherwise deserted beach has to beg the questions of how it got there in the first place? And why didn't it sink?

Toothbrushes are another odd thing that constantly wash up on our beaches.

In just one trip to South Molle Island last week, volunteers picked up 55 toothbrushes alone.

Thongs are also picked up more than you could imagine.

Eco Barge Clean Seas project coordinator Fiona Broadbent estimates volunteers would collect an average of 120 thongs each trip.

And the biggest number - 300 thongs in one trip alone.

As for the number one thing volunteers find washed up on Whitsunday beaches - it is broken hard pieces of plastic.

Drink bottles also feature highly, coming in at number five on the list of items found so far this year.

Interestingly, the origins of the bottles can be traced to as far away as Asian countries.

One bottle, made only in China, is a regular occurrence among marine debris washed up on Whitsunday beaches - with Ms Broadbent estimating volunteers would pick up at least 10 of them during every trip.

To Ms Broadbent and Eco Barge Clean Seas founding chairperson Libby Edge, all of what they find is just rubbish in the end.

"The most interesting thing is there is nothing interesting (among it),” Ms Edge said.

"Someone used this and didn't dispose of it. We treat our ocean as a garbage tip.”

In the 10 years since Eco Barge Clean Seas started, its volunteers have removed 179,743kg of rubbish from Whitsunday beaches.

TOP 10 ITEMS FOUND IN 2019

1. Broken hard pieces of plastic (remnants).

2. Plastic lids.

3 Thongs and rubber soled shoes.

4. Insulation and packaging (foam).

5. Drink bottles.

6. Rope scraps under one metre.

7. Rope in metres.

8. Personal care bottles.

9. Soft plastic remnants.

10. Bleach/cleaner bottles.