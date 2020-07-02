BOWLS IN ACTION: Latest from Airlie Beach, Proserpine clubs

FIND out the latest news from the Airlie Beach and Proserpine bowls clubs.

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: The club is operating under Bowls Queensland Outdoor Sport Industry COVID Safe Plan.

Roll ups continue Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and bookings must be made in advance.

The clubhouse is ready to open as soon as government regulations allow opening in a way that suits our club.

Meanwhile Sunday, June 28, had two sessions of roll-ups fully booked.

The rain clouds hung over throughout the afternoon, but rain held off until 4pm.

Thirty-two players over the two sessions rolled up and fun was had by all.

Players have already booked in and the roll-up spots for the next week are filling fast.

At the MDLBA meeting held Monday, June 2, a new calendar of events was distributed.

The Champion of Championship Singles is scheduled for July 28 and 29 this year.

The Singles Zone playoff games are on August 29 and 30 this year.

Other district championship games are scheduled much later in the year, the triples on September 29 and 30, the pairs on November 2 and 3, the fours on November 4 and 5.

Pennants update: Division 1 is the only level being played in the Mackay district.

Airlie Beach ladies elected to play in Division 2 and Division 3 so sadly there is no pennant competition for Airlie Beach ladies this year.

The men are still awaiting direction from the MDMBA in regards pennant games.

The Airlie Beach men got a good start with club championships prior to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Games director Rick Brunell said the final rounds of the A-grade finals are scheduled for July 3 if regulations allow, or alternatively will be played on August 1.

The men’s three bowls triples are scheduled for July 11, and round 1 will start at 9am.

Thank you to Rick’s assistant Russell Jackson for emailing the draw to competitors.

Contributed by Betty Whitehorn.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Competitive bowls resumed on the green at the weekend.

Saturday morning there was the clash of last year’s finalists in the first round of the Championship Pairs between Nathan Dodds and Scott Hamilton vs Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott.

This lived up to all expectations for the first 15 ends with it being neck and neck all the way, before Barry and Nathan picked up a six on the 16th end and then winning the next four ends to run away with it 30 to 14.

In another game of Championship Pairs, Jonathon Bye and Wayne Handley defeated Barry Zillmann and Bob Spees 31 to 8.

In a game of B-grade singles, Steve Lawrie proved too strong for Steve Summers and won 26 to 5.

Saturday afternoon saw more B-grade singles matches played.

Marcus Craig defeated his son Toby Craig 25 to 12, Dale Haack defeated Brett Saroglia 26 to 20 and Vince Olsen defeated Ayden Bartz 25 to 8.

The match between Vince and Ayden was of great interest as this was 11-year-old Ayden’s first competition game.

It was great to see the sportsmanship shown by Vince throughout the game in giving Ayden pointers throughout.

Sunday morning there were some Championship Singles matches played.

Gavin Milne defeated Phil Brown 26 to 6, Scott Hamilton defeated Barry Zillmann 27 to 11, and in the match of the day between the Kinnear brothers, Shane Kinnear got over the top of Michael Kinnear 26 to 20 in a match worthy of a final.

In a game of Championship Pairs Martin Corr and Luke Kinnear defeated Todd Leys and Brett Saroglia 22 to 18.

This was all going Martin’s and Luke’s way leading 14 to 1 after 8 ends before Todd and Brett started pegging them back getting to 15 to 14 down after 15 ends before dropping a 4 on the 19th end to give Martin and Luke enough breathing space to hang on for the win.

Competition games for this weekend are as follows:

Saturday morning at 9.30am: A-Grade Pairs: Michael Kinnear and Graham Kinnear vs. Peter Lawton and Ross Reville; Vince Olsen and Dale Haack vs. Martin Corr and Luke Kinnear

B-Grade Singles: Sean Lawton vs. Ted Cullen marker TBA; Marty Flowers vs Peter Lawton marker TBA

Saturday afternoon at 1pm: A-Grade Pairs, winner Kinnear/Reville vs. Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott

A-Grade Singles: Shane Kinnear vs. Wayne Handley marker Phil Brown

B-Grade Singles: Alen Sanderson vs Todd Leys marker TBA

Senior Singles: Jim Quod vs Barry Zillmann marker TBA

Sunday Morning at 9.30am: A-Grade Pairs, winner Haack/Kinnear vs. Jonathon Bye and Wayne Handley

B-Grade Pairs (possible game): Brett Saroglia and Dale Haack vs. Ted Cullen and Steve Lawrie

Senior Singles: Vince Olsen vs Kevin Thorogood marker TBA.

Sunday Afternoon at 2pm: A-Grade Singles Marty Flowers vs Andrew Bell marker TBA

If anyone can assist in marking it would be greatly appreciated.

On Wednesday we had 12 happy bowlers turn up for a game of social bowls with all the appropriate social distancing that we are all keeping in mind.

John Lahney and Bob Spees defeated Terry Clarke (visitor from Airlie Beach) and Heather Brown 21-19 in a game that was hotly contested throughout.

Joyce Patullo and Peter Lawton defeated Dot Hinschen and Barry Zillmann 10–7.

This was a shortened game as both ladies would have preferred to have played Triples or Fours, to allow some sitting time, but in line with COVID compliance requirements, this is not currently an option.

Stephen Summers and Tony Whitehorn (visitor from Airlie Beach) defeated Mary Hedgelong and Regina Aquilina 23–11.

This game was much closer than what the results on the scoreboard indicated.

Nominations are open for Ladies Club Championship Singles, which will be played mid to late July.

Please let Heather Brown or Helen Muller know if you would like to have your name nominated for this competition this year.

On Sunday afternoon, after a big weekend of bowls, there were four players for social play. Peter Lawton and Heather Brown had one of those magic days when everything went right, defeating John Lahney and Philip Brown 26 to 9.

Good bowling, Huggie