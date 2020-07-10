Bowls results: Handley through to two finals

Wayne 'Huggie' Handley from Proserpine Bowls Club has made it into two finals. He’s pictured here with Grahame Kinnear on the green in Proserpine.

CHECK out how our bowlers are faring:

Contributed by Wayne Handley.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: More Men’s Championship games were played over the weekend.

Saturday morning saw two games of Championship Pairs played.

Michael Kinnear and Graham Kinnear defeated Peter Lawton and Ross Reville 23 to 12.

In the other game Martin Corr and Luke Kinnear defeated Vince Olsen and Dale Haack 29 to 8.

In a game of “B” Singles, Ted Cullen played Sean Lawton.

This was a very close tussle, lasting 34 ends, with Ted eventually winning 25 to 23 in a nail biter.

Saturday afternoon saw a semi-final of the Championship Singles played between Wayne Handley and Shane Kinnear.

Shane had been in very good form in beating last year’s winner and his brother Michael Kinnear last weekend.

This was another tight tussle with neither player giving away easy shots.

Wayne ended up winning the match 25 to 19 to reach the final once again.

Michael and Graham Kinnear played Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott in a Championship Pairs match.

Barry and Nathan proved too good in winning 26 to 13.

In a game of “B” Singles Todd Leys defeated Alen Sanderson 28 to 4.

This was Alen’s first competitive game.

In a game of Senior Singles, Barry Zillmann defeated Jim Quod 27 to 9.

Sunday morning saw a semi-final match of the Men’s Championship Pairs played between Jonathon Bye and Wayne Handley against Martin Corr and Luke Kinnear.

The game looked over for Martin and Luke being down 15 to 1 after 7 ends.

Then they fought back to 23 to 20 to start putting the pressure on Bye and Handley.

Jonathon and Wayne ending up winning 25 to 20 to reach this years Men’s Pairs final.

Two Senior Singles games were also played Sunday morning.

Ted Cullen defeated Steve Summers 26 to 16 and Vince Olsen defeated Kevin Thorogood 27 to 14.

A Championship Singles match was also played Sunday afternoon between Gavin Milne and Andrew Bell.

This was another great match with both players playing some exceptional bowls.

Gavin ended up winning the match 26 to 24.

He will now play Scott Hamilton in the semi-final to see who will play Wayne Handley in this year’s final.

Eight players turned out for social bowls on Wednesday.

B. McLeaod & P. Lawton defeated M. Hedgelong & T. Clarke 28 to 12 and S. Clanachan & A. Warland defeated J. Laheny & R. Aquilina 30 to 12.

The following Ladies Singles Championships games were played on Wednesday, July 8 at 1pm. Mary Hedgelong vs Heather Patullo and Regina Aquilina vs Heather Brown.

Seven players turned out for a social game Sunday afternoon.

Past member John Andrews played lead for both teams.

John Andrews, Alen Sanderson, Corey Grice and Heather Brown defeated John Andrews, John Lahney, Peter Lawton and Phil Brown 19 to 10.

This weekend’s Mens Competition games are as follows.

– Saturday morning 9.30am: Championship Singles Semi-final – Gavin Milne vs Scott Hamilton marker TBA. “B” Grade Singles Marty Flowers vs Peter Lawton marker TBA. “B” Grade Pairs: Toby Craig & Michael Eades vs Ayden Bartz & Nathan Dodds; Brett Saroglia & Dale Haack vs Ted Cullen & Steve Lawrie.

– Saturday afternoon 1pm: Final Mens Championship Singles – Winner Milne/Hamilton vs Wayne Handley marker will be the loser of morning match; “B” Grade Pairs: Steve Summers & Vince Olsen vs Marty Flowers & Todd Leys; “B” Grade Singles Michael Eades vs Angus Craig marker TBA.

– Sunday morning at 9.30am: Senior Singles: Barry Zillmann vs Vince Olsen marker TBA; “B” Grade Singles Marcus Craig vs Todd Leys marker TBA; Ted Cullen vs Vince Olsen marker TBA; Winner Flowers/Lawton match on Saturday vs Dale Haack marker TBA. Markers will be required for all singles games.

If you can make yourself available to mark it would be greatly appreciated.

If anyone is unavailable to play please advise ASAP.

Contributed by Allan Rolfe.

WANGARATTA BOWLS: Welcome back to bowls after the COVID-19 shutdown with 26 bowls on the green on our first day back.

Sunday, July 5: Winners for the afternoon were T Blair C Meredith M Tickle d V Stewart M Wilson K Whitton; M E Pratten S Shearing L Tickle d I Doyle T Evans A Rolfe; D Beel B Beel Wixi d R Stitt M Drummond T Cozier; M Elphinstone M Loughhead d L Knight F Duncan; G Stewart Kaos d D Wallace P Tracey.

The jackpot didn’t go off.

