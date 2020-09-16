Menu
The species that was discovered in the box, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.
Environment

Box of snakes dumped in bushland linked to smuggling ring

Carlie Walker
16th Sep 2020 1:30 PM
THE Department of Environment and Science believes a box of 15 carpet snakes, found in bushland near Maryborough in June, is linked to a wildlife smuggling ring.

The species, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.

The non-venomous pythons are believed to have been brought into the state as part of a wider smuggling operation earlier this year but the department renewed calls on Wednesday for public help to find the culprits. 

Anyone with information can call 1300 130 372.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

