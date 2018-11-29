Box trailer rollover spills mystery liquid over Mackay road

The rollover crash at Paget in which an unknown substance was spilled.

The rollover crash at Paget in which an unknown substance was spilled. Emma Murray

A VEHICLE carting a box trailer has rolled at Paget, spilling an unknown liquid across the road, according to emergency services.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) scientific officers were at the scene of the rollover crash on Broadsound Road about 3pm, said a spokeswoman.

Two QFES crews were in attendance in total, transferring some liquid from one container to another, and working to clean up a spill across the road.

There's been early indications the substance spilled was the chemical compound ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used as an agricultural fertiliser.

However, neither QFES, Queensland Police Service (QPS) or Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) were able to confirm that was the case.

A spokesman for QPS said police officers were alerted about the crash at 1.43pm.

He said two eastbound lanes were blocked in the aftermath of the crash involving a box trailer.

As of 3pm, one police car remained on scene, the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for QAS said paramedics were called to rollover on Broadsound Road about 2pm.

However, QAS was stood down fairly quickly once it was determined no one had been injured in the incident.

QFES' attendance came as firefighting crews have been stretched thin by serious fires affecting the Mackay region.