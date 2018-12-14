Boxer Maddern tastes national title glory

Bowen boxing export Cooper Maddern 15 took out gold in 63.5kg at the Australian Titles in Tasmania.

BOWEN boxing export Cooper Maddern has put the finishing touches on an outstanding 2018 by taking out the 63.5kg division at the Australian Boxing Championships.

A broken wrist a month out from the event wasn't enough to stop the dynamic 15-year-old from clean sweeping the tournament held in Tasmania a fortnight ago.

After laying claim to the North Queensland Golden Gloves and the State Titles earlier this year, Cooper said his most recent triumph was the biggest of his young life.

"It felt pretty good,” he said.

"It's the biggest win I can achieve at my level.”

Cooper was the last man standing in his division, which consisted of five fighters from across the country.

The teenager made short work of fellow Queenslander Taj Lloyd before squaring off in the final against New South Welshman Luke Ugov.

"He was a heavy-set sort of bloke, but I was taller than him. I just tried to keep the pressure on him and throwing punches and working his body,” he said.

Ugov's strength and powerful right hand proved tough to overcome early in the fight.

But Cooper's aggression and a superior height advantage was too much for Ugov, cruising to an impressive three-round victory. "In the second round I had a good feeling I was ahead, but I had to ramp up the pressure a bit more just to make sure,” he said.

Cooper's father Rick Maddern voiced support from his corner while his brother Riley and mother Kylie cheered from the stands.

Rick said he was very proud of his son and his achievement.

"The doctor said he probably wouldn't be able to fight at an Australian Title level,” he said.

"But he walked out and said he would fight and put the hard work in and he did. So he's worked very hard and I give him full credit.”

Cooper has already set his sights on the 2019 Australian Titles, which will be held in Sydney.