Man found guilty of assault after urinating on women

A FORMER Scottish boxer who urinated on two teenage girls in a Gold Coast nightclub and then got into a fight with a man who confronted him has been found guilty of assault.

Stephen Lavelle, 28, sparked a dance floor brawl at Sin City club in August this year where retired sprinter Usain Bolt was DJ-ing.

Lavelle has managed to avoid jail time for the fight, which began when he urinated on Kortney Rykers Hollier and her friend Amy Wallace, both 18, as they danced in the nightclub.

The women told Ms Rykers Hollier's cousin Bilal Strickland, 18, about what happened and CCTV shows him confronting Lavell.

The fighter, who won bronze for Scotland at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, reacts angrily and strikes Mr Strickland in the face. He also unintentionally hits Ms Rykers Hollier.

Mr Strickland is then seen jumping over the railing separating the two men. Footage later shows Mr Strickland being helped out of the nightclub with blood covering his face and body.

CCTV of Stephen Lavelle in a Gold Coast nightclub. Picture: 9News

The boxer, who has been living in Melbourne on a bridging visa, said he consumed six bottles of Corona, three glasses of Jack Daniels and Coke and a Jagerbomb on the night.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, magistrate Mark Howden of Southport Magistrates Court said Lavelle was not provoked.

"He could have walked away, there is no evidence of an imminent physical assault," Mr Howden said.

Bilal McCracken Strickland.

He dismissed suggestions Lavelle acted in self-defence and the former boxer was found guilty of assault and causing bodily harm. He was got a nine-month suspended sentence and he will be required to pay $2000 in fines for the assaults, including for urinating on the women. He will also have to pay compensation to his victims and a conviction has been recorded.

"What he did that night - it was extremely disgusting," Mr Strickland told 9News today.

"We're just three innocent 18-year-olds trying to have a good night and something like this happens," Ms Rykers Hollier said.