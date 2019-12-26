BOXING DAY SALES: Where to nab a bargain today

Here’s where to nab a bargain this Boxing Day in Airlie Beach.

BOXING Day is traditionally the biggest day of the year for retailers, with shoppers hungry for discounts.

In the Whitsundays, a wide range of items can be bagged for a bargain price by shoppers ‘in the know’.

If it’s computers you’re craving, Harvey Norman, in Cannonvale, is having a storewide sale with prices slashed on everything.

“Everything’s on sale – computers, fridges, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, drones, just to mention a few items,” staff member Jaxson Lewis said.

“We opened up early today to make the most of the shoppers – there were a few people waiting outside already – it’s been very busy so far, and we’ll be open until 5pm today.”

Fashionistas will be pleased to hear that Cotton On, in Airlie Beach, also has a storewide sale on Boxing Day, from 9am to 6pm, so plenty of time to grab a festive treat.

Staff member Sandra Meyer said the sale was ‘massive’, with up to 50 per cent off selected lines.

“We have men’s and women’s shirts, jeans, blouses, dresses, bikinis, accessories, bags, hats, towels.

“There have been a lot of people so far – we opened the doors and the shoppers came flooding in – they are really keeping us on our toes.”

Also offering a range of fashionable items are Airlie Beach boutique, Court and Spark, and sister store Pearl Boutique, which are both having a ‘buy one, get your second item half-price’ Boxing Day sale.

Owner Rose Wildy said both shops had plenty of cotton and linen items, which were nice and cool for this time of year.

“People really love colour this year, with every shade of yellow very popular,” she said.

She said it was still too early to say what was selling well on Boxing Day.

“We have had a pretty good start this morning – we have sold a lot – but no clear indicators yet on what’s trending,” she said.

“People definitely seem to be buying though, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to get a New Year’s Eve outfit. We are open until 6pm to give shoppers all day to shop.”

If footwear is what you fancy, Shoe Biz Airlie Beach also has reduced items.

“Lots of things are on sale,” owner Pam Allison said.

“The sale is not storewide but there are special brands on sale, and a lot of sale items and lines on special.

“It’s hard to say what’s going to sell well today, as Airlie Beach does not follow the trends, like shopping centres do, but we are expecting to be busy – last year we had a good day on Boxing Day – and the weather’s good today, not too hot with some cloud cover.”

Is your store running a great deal today? Email us at editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au