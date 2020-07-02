Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Crime

Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
2nd Jul 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy scaled a school building and hid out on the roof to avoid police after crews tried to arrest him.

The 14-year-old Kelso boy ran from police about 9.40am yesterday and tried to hide in a school at Fulham Rd.

The boy did not stop there, climbing up a school building and onto the roof to avoid police.

Despite his effort, he eventually climbed down and was arrested at Charles St, Cranbrook.

The boy was taken to the Townsville watch house.

He was charged with one count of obstruct police, trespass, unregulated high-risk activities, common assault, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and two counts of stealing.

He is due to appear in Townsville Children's Court.

Originally published as Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

More Stories

arrest crime police queensland crime teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOWLS IN ACTION: Latest from Airlie Beach, Proserpine clubs

        premium_icon BOWLS IN ACTION: Latest from Airlie Beach, Proserpine clubs

        Bowls Roll-ups fully booked by players eager to compete on the green.

        Proposed $200k facelift for historic landmark

        premium_icon Proposed $200k facelift for historic landmark

        Politics The Shute Harbour restoration is well under way, but another project in the area...

        150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        premium_icon 150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        News Check out the latest results from Proserpine Golf Club.

        • 2nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        Community Take a look at all the businesses across the region looking to hire.

        • 2nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM