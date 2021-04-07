A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the surf on the southern Gold Coast.

A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the surf on the southern Gold Coast.

A teenager is fighting for his life after being pulled from the surf at Coolangatta on the southern Gold Coast.

The boy, 16, was rescued from wild surf near Snapper Rocks about 2.40pm and treated by lifeguards.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital.

It is believed the teen was playing on rocks with friends when he slipped.

The beach between Snapper Rocks and Point Danger, known as Froggy's, is popular with young thrillseekers during big swells, when waves crash over a sea wall.

NSW paramedics were assisting their Queensland counterparts.

The boy was being rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital for specialist emergency treatment.

Originally published as Boy, 16, fights for life after being plucked from wild surf