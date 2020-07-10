Menu
A Sunshine Coast boy is in a serious condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
Boy, 17, remains ‘serious’ days after scooter crash

Amber Hooker
10th Jul 2020 1:44 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
A Sunshine Coast boy remains in hospital with a serious injury days after he was reportedly struck by a car while riding a scooter.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the boy, aged 17 of Baringa, had suffered head injuries and was in a "serious but stable" condition as of Friday, July 10.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident which happened at the intersection of Caloundra and Sugarbag roads in Little Mountain on Wednesday, July 8 about 6.20pm.

The boy was initially taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya in a serious condition.

He was flown later that night to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains.

The driver involved in the collision was not physically injured.

The spokeswoman said no one had been charged over the incident, but investigations were ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam vision is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also report information to either organisation online 24-hours a day.

