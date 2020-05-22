Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The boy sadly died in hospital. Picture: TNV
The boy sadly died in hospital. Picture: TNV
News

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by truck

by Jessica McSweeney and Campbell Gellie
22nd May 2020 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy has died after he was hit by a truck in a trucking yard south west of Sydney on Friday afternoon.

The five-year-old was hit in a trucking yard on Argyle St at Picton just after 5pm.

The boy was hit by a truck at around 5pm. Picture: TNV
The boy was hit by a truck at around 5pm. Picture: TNV

 

The boy went into cardiac arrest after being hit by the truck, paramedics treated him in the trucking yard and then transported him to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics handed the boy over to Liverpool Hospital where he died.

The family of the boy were with him at the hospital on Friday night.

The 38-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene at the trucking yard and were investigating.

Originally published as Boy, 5, dies after being hit by truck in Picton

fatal collision pedestrian deaths pedestrian hit by truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME: Numerous drug charges laid after Bowen house searched

        premium_icon CRIME: Numerous drug charges laid after Bowen house searched

        News Bowen Police searched a local resident after reports of drug activity, two men were charged with several offences.

        ‘Change their lives’: Huge jump in maritime training seen

        premium_icon ‘Change their lives’: Huge jump in maritime training seen

        News A Whitsunday training centre has seen a dramatic increase in inquiries since the...

        ’Welcoming smile and zest for life’: Col Lowcock remembered

        premium_icon ’Welcoming smile and zest for life’: Col Lowcock remembered

        News Just shy of 104, Bowen's Colin Lowcock lived an incredible life.

        ‘Grossly deficient’: CQ mine death findings revealed

        premium_icon ‘Grossly deficient’: CQ mine death findings revealed

        News The Central Coroner said poor record keeping directly led to the May 2014 fatality.