Boy airlifted after tree falls in storm aftermath

STORM DAMAGE: The boy was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Hospital with multiple serious injuries from the falling tree.

A SCHOOL boy who was injured by a falling tree during the storm clean up today has been airlifted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted by an RACQ rescue LifeFlight helicopter this afternoon from a property near Coolabunia in a critical condition with multiple, serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was injured after a tree fell on him on a Hodgleigh property, near Coolabunia, resulting in serious injuries from the head to toe, including the head, neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis and lower limbs.

Paramedics attended to the boy on the Hodgleigh private property, after the boy was trapped by the tree at 11.04am on Friday, October 12.

The boy, who had been trapped under the tree for a period of time, was treated and stabilised by paramedics at the scene.

A QAS spokesman told Channel 7 that bystanders had used two four-wheel drives to remove the tree off the child.

"It helped our paramedics, it would've been a significant task to try and remove the tree, we would've needed to have enlisted the help of other agencies to achieve that," he said.

At the time of the incident, the school boy was helping clean-up the significant damage on the property from the severe storms in the South Burnett area yesterday.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and certainly our prayers and thoughts are with his family at this time," he said.

"This storm has hit this area with quite a large ferocity and caused significant damage and it just highlights mother nature and its force."